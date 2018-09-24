Jimmy Garoppolo’s Season Is Over After Reportedly Tearing His ACL

Getty Image

The San Francisco 49ers had high hopes for the 2018 season, but just three weeks into the season and their dreams of being a legit contender in the NFC appear to be over.

The Niners were banking on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo following up his fantastic close to the 2017 season with another big year. They gave him a massive contract this offseason and felt they had secured their franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future. On Sunday, the Niners fell to 1-2 on the season with a loss to the Chiefs, but losses to Minnesota and Kansas City early in the season is nothing to be ashamed of.

However, the biggest loss of Sunday wasn’t dropping a game to the Chiefs, but losing Garoppolo for the season with a knee injury. Garoppolo scrambled late in the fourth quarter and tried to fight for extra yards up the sideline, but when he planted on his left leg, his knee buckled right before he absorbed a big hit. An MRI on Monday reportedly confirmed the fears of the 49ers, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Garoppolo has indeed suffered a torn ACL and is done for the year.