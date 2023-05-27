Roman Reigns reached the 1,000 day mark as the WWE Universal Champion on Saturday, and as he crested that milestone mark, he had the opportunity to add the undisputed Tag Team Championships as he and Solo Sikoa faced Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in the main event of Night of Champions.

Late in the match, after spearing the referee clearing the way for the Usos to interfere, it seemed like Reigns just might be headed to holding four belts at once. The Usos ran in and made the save for Reigns, took out Owens, and went into the ring to do the same to Zayn. However, Zayn moved out of the way of a superkick, leading to Solo taking it, which is Reigns saw from ringside.

Reigns jumped in the ring and started pushing them around and berating them for the mistake, which caused Jimmy Uso to snap as he turned on the Bloodline leader in a continuation of the best story going in professional wrestling.

Jimmy superkicks Reigns not once but twice to allow Zayn and Owens to ultimately pin Sikoa and retain the titles. The pop as Jimmy hits Reigns with the first superkick is incredible, before Jimmy tells his brother Jey he’s “doing what you should’ve done a long time ago,” and kicks Reigns one more time while he’s on his knees. Paul Heyman does what he does best from ringside, losing his mind at the latest act of betrayal against the now-1,000 day champion. It is superb storytelling from all involved, and will only add to the excitement about what comes next for the Bloodline as it seems to maybe be splintering for good.