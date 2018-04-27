The Cardinals Traded Into The Top 10 To Draft UCLA’s Josh Rosen

Getty Image

The Arizona Cardinals were the second team to trade up to take a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft. Arizona traded up into the 10th overall pick, swapping selections with the Oakland Raiders to take UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen on Thursday night.

Rosen was the last of the so-called big four quarterbacks in the draft, as NFL teams seem intent on making a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback into a wide receiver in Louisville’s Lamar Jackson.

The stupid idiot Buffalo Bills, meanwhile, traded up earlier Thursday night to take beefy-armed gunslinger Josh Allen, leaving Rosen for the taking by another quarterback-hungry franchise. With the Miami Dolphins looming at No. 11 and potentially looking to move on from Ryan Tannehill as he enters his sixth consecutive breakout year, the Cardinals pounced on the chance to take Rosen at 10.