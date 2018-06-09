Getty Image

The dozen thoroughbred horses that have won the Triple Crown is now a baker’s dozen. Justify won the 150th Belmont Stakes on Saturday in Elmont Park, New York, gaining horseracing immortality as the 13th winner of the Triple Crown.

Justify became the first Triple Crown winner since American Pharoah completed the feat in 2015. Before that, however, a horse had not won the Triple Crown since Affirmed in 1978.

At 1.5 miles, the “Test of Champions” is the longest race Justify has ever run, and he was the heavy favorite to win the race at 4/5 odds. Running from the post position on the mixture of sand, dirt and clay that makes up Belmont Park, Justify beat just nine other horses in the field for the win.