Justin Herbert Agreed To A Five-Year, $262.5 Million Extension With The Chargers

by: Uproxx authors

According to various reports, Justin Herbert has agreed to a five-year, $262.5 million extension with the Los Angeles Chargers. Herbert becomes the third star quarterback this offseason to ink a seismic new deal, joining Jalen Hurts (five years, $255 million) and Lamar Jackson (five years, $260 million).

At a minimum, $133.7 million of the deal is fully guaranteed, with two more potential guarantees that could bring the amount to $193.7 million or $218.7 million. As an aside, I’ll never understand how these exuberant NFL deals often feature multiple guaranteed amounts, but whatever. To each their own.

Through his first three years, Herbert has won Rookie of the Year (2020), earned a Pro Bowl berth (2021) and finished ninth in MVP voting (2022). Last season, he helped lead the Chargers back to the playoffs with a 10-7 record after a three-year drought, where they fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 31-30, in dramatic fashion in the AFC Wild Card Round. He’s been quite prolific racking up the numbers, which include 5,316 total yards and 38 touchdowns as a sophomore.

Herbert becomes the fifth member of a 2020 Draft class to earn a five-year extension worth approximately $260 million this month. On the NBA side of things, rising stars Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Desmond Bane and LaMelo Ball all signed five-year deals keeping them with their current teams that could be worth as much as $260 million if incentives are reached.

Now equipped with a shiny, well-deserved extension, Herbert will look to stay fully healthy this season after an injury plagued third year and build upon the success he and Los Angeles established in 2022.

