James Holzhauer has tweeted through the first three games of the Jeopardy! GOAT Tournament, taking shots at Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter as the trio battle for a $1 million prize and title of greatest Jeopardy! player in show history. Jennings currently leads the contest, two matches to Holzhauer’s one, while Rutter has had a disappointing go of things through three nights.

Holzhauer has certainly trolled Rutter’s failures on Daily Doubles and some disappointing scores, but also expressed his support for Rutter and hope that Jeopardy! fans appreciate his talents and the circumstances he’s playing under. Chasing after Jennings and Holzhauer is tough for anyone, even someone who had never lost to a human being before the GOAT Tournament.

Still, as the weekend break hit the tournament, Holzhauer also directed some fire at Jennings, sharing video from his appearance on the now-vintage game show Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?

He also discovered that Jennings was not following him on Twitter, pointing that out to his followers as well.

On Saturday, Jennings finally fired back, taking Holzhauer’s talking point and turning it into a devastating burn.

BREAKING: I have decided to follow @James_Holzhauer on Twitter, since he’s been following me on Jeopardy all week. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) January 11, 2020

Holzhauer, however, took it in stride, announcing he needed a new Twitter profile image after getting burned by the leader of the GOAT tournament.

Updating profile pic accordingly https://t.co/9XdUFtESnL — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) January 12, 2020

That image, a goat and fire emoji, was a pretty clever reply in its own right. As fierce as the competition has been on the stage, everyone involved seems like they’re having a load of fun. Even after the taping is done and they know who has won. We’ll almost certainly find out what actually happened later this week, but so far we haven’t had anything spoiled just yet.