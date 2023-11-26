Whether you watched the absolutely insane ending of the Iron Bowl alone in your house or in a crowded bar, chances are you were freaking out.

So, too, were ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler, as ESPN’s cameras captured in the booth.

Herbstreit and Fowler were in the final moments before their game between rivals Florida State and Florida began, a game with a ton of Playoff implications.

But one of their monitors in the booth was mercifully showing the end of the Iron Bowl between Auburn and No. 8 Alabama, a game that is usually crazy but was especially so this year.

This is pretty great. @KirkHerbstreit, about to call Florida-Florida St., reacts to Alabama’s insane win over Auburn by beating up Chris Fowler in the booth. pic.twitter.com/qJ2SgCzsGm — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) November 26, 2023

Even after recovering an Auburn muffed punt at the Tigers’ 30-yard line, Alabama still trailed 24-20 with just 43 seconds left and facing a 4th and goal at the Auburn 31-yard line. A 4th and 31!

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe danced around to wait for a receiver to come open, and the play just kept going and going until he finally found Isaiah Bond in the corner of Auburn’s end zone for the go-ahead touchdown.

The camera captured Herbstreit jumping up and down and turning around excitedly to playfully swipe at Fowler, who took his partner’s playful jabs in stride. Fowler continued to stare at the monitor, wide-eyed, mouth agape, still in disbelief.

In other words, they were all of us.