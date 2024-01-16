The Green Bay Packers pulled the biggest upset of Super Wild Card Weekend this year. Despite entering the playoffs as the 7-seed in the NFC, Green Bay went on the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys and had perhaps the most impressive performance of the weekend, picking up a 48-32 win behind monster nights from Jordan Love and Aaron Jones.

It was the latest embarrassing performance by a Cowboys team with sky-high expectations entering the postseason, and apparently, the team that Green Bay will now have to face didn’t give Dallas too much of a chance of pulling off a miracle comeback. San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media on Tuesday and revealed that the team started preparing for the Packers well before halftime.

"We started really focusing on them halfway during the second quarter [vs. the Cowboys]." – Kyle Shanahan on preparing for the Packers 🙃pic.twitter.com/eGubQZQEZs — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) January 16, 2024

Shanahan did say that the late touchdown Dallas scored at the end of the second meant he spent a little time on the at halftime, but during the second half, his focus was totally on Green Bay. It’s not a big surprise, because before a pair of touchdowns with less than six minutes to go in the game, the Packers had a 48-16 lead.

The Packers and the Niners have not played yet this season, and haven’t taken the field against one another since the 2021 postseason, when San Francisco picked up a 13-10 win.