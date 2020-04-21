Lamar Jackson Announces He’ll Appear On This Year’s ‘Madden’ Cover

For the second year in a row, the reigning NFL MVP will appear on the cover of Madden. One year after Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes made his Madden cover debut, Baltimore Ravens signal caller Lamar Jackson revealed that he’s the next in line.

Jackson appeared on a video call with reporters on Tuesday afternoon and let the news slip. After announcing that he got the spot, Jackson addressed the dreaded Madden curse, saying that he’s not afraid of potentially getting injured.

Lamar says he'll be on the cover of Madden: pic.twitter.com/bPtzFBIlVI — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 21, 2020

“I’m not worried about a curse,” Jackson said. “Patrick Mahomes was on the front, he won MVP, so I want that curse, I hope that’s the curse.”

Of course, Mahomes hurt his knee last season, but it fortunately was nowhere near as serious as it could have been, and he was able to return pretty quickly en route to leading the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl, where he won the game’s MVP award. Jackson would serve as the second Raven to appear the cover of the game, as Ray Lewis appeared on the cover of Madden NFL 2005.

The official cover announcement hasn’t been made by EA Sports quite yet, so we’ll have to wait and see what Jackson’s cover looks like. But seeing as how Mahomes’ cover last year was announced in late-April, perhaps we won’t have to wait too terribly long.