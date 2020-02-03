Patrick Mahomes is already on a path to go down as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. After sitting for all of his rookie year, Mahomes took the league by storm in 2018-19 and became the youngest NFL MVP in history. While the Kansas City Chiefs got bounced in the AFC Championship Game last year, that wasn’t the case this time around, as Mahomes led the franchise to its first Super Bowl in 50 years.

While he didn’t have his best start to the game, Mahomes played really well down the stretch. He ended the game going 26-for-42 for 286 yards, two touchdowns, and a pair of interceptions. There was also a rushing touchdown by Mahomes, even if that’s not the reason why his performance on the ground has made headlines in the game’s aftermath. And with the win, he became the youngest player in league history to win MVP and lift the Lombardi Trophy.

At 24 years, 138 days old, Patrick Mahomes is youngest player in NFL history to win an MVP award and a Super Bowl (previous was Emmitt Smith at 24 years, 260 days). pic.twitter.com/8KYZwnlFfi — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 3, 2020

Mahomes’ performance earned him Super Bowl MVP honors, which meant he got to do something that has become a tradition over the years: tell everyone that he’s headed to a certain theme park in Orlando.

As Mahomes mentioned, this is a lifelong goal. No, really, he tweeted back when he was 17 that he “bet it feels amazing” to get to say that.

I bet it feels amazing to be the quarterback who says "I'm going to Disney World" after winning the Super Bowl #Qbs — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 6, 2013

Mahomes has accomplished a whole lot in his NFL career, and sometime soon, he’s going to get a potentially record-setting contract from the Chiefs. But before that, he has to go to Disney World.