LeBron James’ Marketing Agency Has Dropped Johnny Manziel

#LeBron James #NFL #Johnny Manziel
01.06.16 2 years ago 3 Comments
johnny manziel

Getty Image

LeBron James may be concerned about Cleveland Browns quarterback (for now) Johnny Manziel. James’ marketing agency, on the other hand, isn’t.

Maverick Carter, James’ business partner who runs LRMR, told Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com the company “will no longer be working” with Manziel.

“We’ve decided to end our formal business relationship with Johnny,” Carter told the paper. “I will continue to support and advise him as a friend. However, because Johnny needs to focus on personal growth, the next phase of his career and because LRMR continues to expand beyond marketing, we made the mutual decision that it was best to terminate our business relationship.”

The move is hardly surprising in the wake of Manziel’s recent no-show on Sunday for the Browns’ game against the Steelers. Word through the social media grapevine was that Manziel was not only not in Cleveland but very much in Las Vegas – supposedly sporting a blonde wig, mustache and glasses while introducing himself as “Billy.”

So, sure, LeBron probably has every right to be concerned.

Altogether, however, Manziel is losing sympathy rapidly. An eventful 2015 coupled with unacceptable production for a first-round pick reportedly has the Browns on the absolute brink with the guy. And, as Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports pointed out, you know it’s bad when the marketing company is dumping you rather than the other way around:

Hopefully, all of this works out well enough for Manziel to start over—in more ways than one (i.e. going to the Cowboys).

(Via Cleveland.com)

