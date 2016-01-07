LeBron James’ Marketing Agency Has Dropped Johnny Manziel

LeBron James may be concerned about Cleveland Browns quarterback (for now) Johnny Manziel. James’ marketing agency, on the other hand, isn’t.
Maverick Carter, James’ business partner who runs LRMR, told Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com the company “will no longer be working” with Manziel.
“We’ve decided to end our formal business relationship with Johnny,” Carter told the paper. “I will continue to support and advise him as a friend. However, because Johnny needs to focus on personal growth, the next phase of his career and because LRMR continues to expand beyond marketing, we made the mutual decision that it was best to terminate our business relationship.”
The move is hardly surprising in the wake of Manziel’s recent no-show on Sunday for the Browns’ game against the Steelers. Word through the social media grapevine was that Manziel was not only not in Cleveland but very much in Las Vegas – supposedly sporting a blonde wig, mustache and glasses while introducing himself as “Billy.”
So, sure, LeBron probably has every right to be concerned.
Altogether, however, Manziel is losing sympathy rapidly. An eventful 2015 coupled with unacceptable production for a first-round pick reportedly has the Browns on the absolute brink with the guy. And, as Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports pointed out, you know it’s bad when the marketing company is dumping you rather than the other way around:
Hopefully, all of this works out well enough for Manziel to start over—in more ways than one (i.e. going to the Cowboys).
(Via Cleveland.com)
I’m really hoping he gets it together..if you watched him play this season you can see that the talent is definitely there but his off the field issues overshadow that.
Not a good look….especially a day after LeBron tried to speak on him and really could not. That he is banking on Dallas signing him is not a good sign given that there are other QBs you can sign as backup and not cause the headache (While Jones has been known to take on troubled players, they had to be damn good for him to consider including the drama). I seriously am beginning to think if he does not catch on back with Browns and the Dallas longshot does not work, he will be out of the league.
Maybe THIS is actually what he needs. I am from Texas and not an Aggie, so I get sick of hearing about the glory days of Johnny Football. However, no one can deny he has talent. As big as his stage was in the NCAA, he was the big fish in the small pond when compared to the NFL. He can’t get by on talent and instinct alone anymore. This guy has led a charmed life since before high school. Maybe being dropped by business associates and not being immediately picked up by a team could be the best rehab for him, leaving him to face the necessity of hard work to get to where he wants to be.
OOOOORRRRR…maybe he just doesn’t have quite enough talent for the NFL and should pull his head out of his ass. He could be a long term back up and make millions doing so. Or hell…go be a SEC network commentator and make a few hundred grand a year. You know, his life really is hard.