The NFL season will wrap up on Sunday evening, as the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots will square off in Super Bowl LIII. There are about a billion interesting subplots for the game — it’s the Super Bowl, so by nature, that’s the case — but for the first time, the cities of Los Angeles and Boston will square off with the Lombardi Trophy on the line.

The two towns have quite the athletic rivalry, one that spans decade and has occurred in a number of sports. To get fans ready for the latest chapter in said rivalry, CBS, which is broadcasting the game this year, enlisted the help of someone who knows what this means to both cities as well as anyone: Lakers legend Magic Johnson.