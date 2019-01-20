Marcus Peters Confronted Sean Payton After The Rams Took Down The Saints

01.20.19 1 hour ago

Despite the fact that a controversial no-call led to it happening, the Los Angeles Rams are headed to the Super Bowl. Los Angeles came from behind to stun the Saints in New Orleans, punching their ticket to Atlanta with a thrilling 26-23 victory in overtime. It’s been a magical year for the Rams, and now, they’re one game away from potentially lifting the Lombardi Trophy.

A fun subplot heading into the game was Rams corner Marcus Peters’ awfully strong feelings about Saints coach Sean Payton. Back when the two teams played in the regular season, Payton mentioned New Orleans’ desire to go at Peters, which led to this absolutely tremendous response from the Pro Bowl corner involving consuming one of New Orleans’ finest culinary exports, gumbo.

It’s something that popped up again during the lead-up to this game thanks to Rams coach Sean McVay.

