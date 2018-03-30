Getty/Uproxx

Matt Hamilton knows time is short. The Olympics are over and people are starting to forget just how much they enjoyed watching some of the non-traditional sports over the last month or so. As a curler, he understands how important it is to capitalize on the Olympics as a chance to grow the sport.

This very website didn’t rank curling too highly on the list of Olympic sports that were very watchable during the Olympics, but that was before America met Hamilton and the U.S. men’s curling team. The curler became a bit of a meme during the mixed doubles curling competition, in which he partnered with his sister, Becca.

Then the men’s team made the greatest run in American curling history, winning the gold for the first time ever. The team was charming the entire way, Hamilton the goofy foil as the team’s second while skip John Shuster finally broke through the pressure to win it all. Receiving the wrong medals when they won it all only made them more likable. But the next four years are important for curling’s future in America, and Hamilton and the now-defending gold medalists know they have to make the most of their time in the sporting spotlight.

Hamilton had just landed in Madison, Wisconsin, when he spoke to Uproxx about the team’s monumental win in Pyeongchang, what he does off the ice to train, and how his job allows him to stay in peak curling form.