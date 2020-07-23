Mike Tyson Will Return To Boxing On September 12 Against Roy Jones Jr.

After 15 years away from the ring, 53-year-old boxing legend Mike Tyson is returning to the ring to face off against former four-division World Champion, Roy Jones Jr. The eight-round exhibition bout will take place on September 12 at 9 p.m. ET on pay-per-view and multi-media platform, Triller. The Tyson-Jones fight is expected to include bigger gloves and neither fighter will be going for knockouts, per Yahoo’s Kevin Iole.

Tyson-Jones fight will be EXHIBITION bout with bigger gloves, perhaps 12 ounces. They met with Andy Foster oF CSAC on Zoom recently. They aren't going to try for KOs. Sept. 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) July 23, 2020

The three-hour event will also include “significant undercard matches” as well as musical performances yet to be announced, per a release.

The fight, titled “Frontline Battle,” is the first event of a series produced under Mike Tyson’s Legends Only League, a sports venture owned by Tyson and Eros Innovations, which has partnered with Triller on all future boxing events. In the leadup to the bout, Triller will unveil a 10-part docuseries featuring behind-the-scenes, pre-fight footage, releasing two episodes per week.

Tyson, who started his boxing career more than 30 years ago, has shared a slew of training videos in recent months, including one in May where he concludes, “I’m back.” The youngest boxer to ever win the heavyweight title, Tyson held the title of Undisputed World Heavyweight Champion from 1987 to 1990 and was also the first heavyweight boxer to simultaneously hold the WBA, WBC, and IBF titles.

One of the most electrifying boxer of his generation will square off against Jones Jr., 51. In more than 30 years, Jones Jr. has also won numerous championships in the middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions.