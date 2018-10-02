MLB’s Playoff Ad Features Ken Griffey Jr. Telling Baseball’s Stars To Be Flashy And Rewrite The Rules

10.02.18 29 mins ago

Twitter

The MLB playoffs begin in earnest on Tuesday, though the extension of the regular season by a game for four teams did essentially qualify for the start of the postseason if you really think about it. The Dodgers and Brewers winning on Monday afternoon finally set the postseason schedule, though, and it officially gets underway on Tuesday night with the National League Wild Card game.

In honor of the Rockies and Cubs squaring off for a shot at the Brewers later in the week, and the postseason at large, Major League Baseball unveiled a commercial to get fans excited about playoff baseball. It’s easy to get excited about such things, especially if your team is in the postseason, but this campaign is much different than ones the league has put together in the past.

In short, it’s a plain dismissal of many of the things traditional baseball fans might hate about where the game is going.

Around The Web

TOPICS#MLB Playoffs
TAGSKEN GRIFFEY JRMLB PLAYOFFS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.01.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

09.28.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

09.28.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

09.28.18 4 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From September 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From September 2018

09.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP