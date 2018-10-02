Twitter

The MLB playoffs begin in earnest on Tuesday, though the extension of the regular season by a game for four teams did essentially qualify for the start of the postseason if you really think about it. The Dodgers and Brewers winning on Monday afternoon finally set the postseason schedule, though, and it officially gets underway on Tuesday night with the National League Wild Card game.

In honor of the Rockies and Cubs squaring off for a shot at the Brewers later in the week, and the postseason at large, Major League Baseball unveiled a commercial to get fans excited about playoff baseball. It’s easy to get excited about such things, especially if your team is in the postseason, but this campaign is much different than ones the league has put together in the past.

In short, it’s a plain dismissal of many of the things traditional baseball fans might hate about where the game is going.