NFL Free Agency Tracker: The Biggest Signings And Moves As Free Agency Opens

03.11.19 1 min ago

Getty Image

NFL free agency has begun, as teams were allowed to “legally tamper” with players on the market starting on Monday and come to agreements on deal. There was a flurry of action early on Monday, with a few major agreements and trades going down as teams shuffled around rosters and cap space to make room for new additions.

The biggest move of the NFL offseason to this point was Antonio Brown being dealt to the Oakland Raiders over the weekend, serving as a nice appetizer for the many transactions set to come this week. The biggest early signings so far in free agency have been Nick Foles ($88 million) to Jacksonville and Landon Collins ($84 million) to Washington.

Below you’ll find a team-by-team list of moves made since free agency opened on Monday, that will be updating throughout the day and week.

