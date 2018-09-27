We’re Picking Winners For Week 4 Of The NFL Season

#Minnesota Vikings #NFL
09.27.18 2 hours ago

Realistically, successfully picking winners against the spread is very difficult. Handicappers that can win at 55 percent or better are uber-elite in the long run and, in short, a 60 percent clip is virtually impossible.

With that said, any week that features a 60 percent success rate is an enormous victory and Week 3 provided that in this space. Granted, things could have been better with a bit of cooperation from the ole backdoor but, at the very least, the right side won three times out of five and that continues to be the goal each week in the future.

Before we unveil the winners for Week 4, let’s glance back at our season-long progress.

  • Week 3: 3-2
  • 2018 Season: 10-5

Come get these winners.

