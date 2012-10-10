R.I.P. Alex Karras, 1935-2012

“The Mad Duck” Alex Karras, former Detroit Lions lineman, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 77.

Karras, who had recently suffered kidney failure, died at home in Los Angeles surrounded by family members, said Craig Mitnick, Karras’ attorney. Diagnosed with dementia, Karras in April joined the more than 3,500 former NFL players suing the league for not protecting them better from head injuries, immediately becoming one of the best-known names in the legal fight. Detroit drafted Karras with the 10th overall pick in 1958 out of Iowa and he was a four-time All-Pro defensive tackle over 12 seasons with the franchise. (via AP)

Alex Karras isn’t a household name, but you know who he is, in one form or another. Let me put it to you this way … very infrequently does the passing of one man touch so many UPROXX Network sites. For Kissing Suzy Kolber, Karras spent 12 years in the NFL, where he was a 4-time Pro Bowl selection. Fans of Warming Glow might remember him as George Papadapolis, Webster’s dad on the 80s sitcom ‘Webster,’ and Gamma Squad readers might know him as the guy who convinced their parents to go out and buy Transformers now, while the stores have a good selection. FilmDrunk gets my favorite Alex Karras, the one who played Mongo and punched out a horse in 1974’s Blazing Saddles. Hell, he was even a pro wrestler, so I can write about him. Also, the football stuff.

That’s a man who led a full life. After the jump, I’ve included some random videos and moments from Karras’ career. Check them out, and never forget the one guy in the world who knew Slim Pickens, Emmanuel Lewis and Dick The Bruiser. Rest in peace, sir.