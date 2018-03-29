Red Gerard Wants To Set The Record Straight About Oversleeping At The Olympics Because Of Netflix

#Olympics
03.29.18 1 hour ago

Getty/Uproxx

Red Gerard is a 17-year-old snowboarder who won the first gold for the United States Olympic team in snowboarding slopestyle. The narrative that stuck at first was that Gerard put up one hell of a final run to take gold, going from last to first to celebrate his achievement.

But what soon came after was an inspiring story of teen excellence. Reports indicated that Gerard had nearly overslept and missed the competition altogether because he was up late watching Netflix. The media loved that story, and it’s one Gerard has heard plenty of times in the weeks following the games.

Gerard says that isn’t entirely accurate, though. The real story involves a snooze button and just a few seconds of panic, though he wouldn’t give up exactly what show he was binge watching the night before the competition.

The laid-back teen sat down with Uproxx to talk about his Olympics and the wild tour he’s been on in the weeks since. He also talked about getting back to normal, whether he will compete in the next Olympics in four years and some of the weirder questions he’s gotten while on his press tour.

