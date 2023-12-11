The story coming out of the NFL on Sunday was the ending to Bills-Chiefs in which Kansas City seemingly scored a go-ahead touchdown on a wild play by Travis Kelce, who threw a lateral to Kadarius Toney in the red zone as he was about to get tackled, allowing Toney to run into the end zone unscathed.

Unfortunately for the Chiefs, the play got called back because Toney was lined up offsides, as he had his front foot across the line of scrimmage at the snap as Kansas City went hurry up. From there, the Chiefs couldn’t do anything offensively and the result was a 20-17 loss that dropped them to 8-5, just one game ahead of the Broncos in the AFC West. Patrick Mahomes was furious about the call, having a meltdown on the sideline, telling Josh Allen it was “wildest f*cking call” he’d ever seen, and ranting about it (along with Andy Reid) in the postgame press conference.

The problem was, Toney was very clearly offsides. While Mahomes and Reid were upset that’s a call that rarely gets made, it’s because, one, receivers usually check with the line judge to make sure they’re good (which Toney didn’t) and, two, guys rarely line up that obviously offsides — referee Carl Cheffers said after the game Toney was so far offsides the line judge couldn’t see the football standing down the line. On Monday morning, the play was naturally a talking point on Get Up! on ESPN, and Rex Ryan and Ryan Clark discussed it with both in agreement the issue was Toney needing to line up properly and not that it was a blown call.

Ryan hammered that point home by joking, “you know I like toes, I don’t like this toe,” referring to his well-documented foot fetish that caused Clark to lose it.

Rex Ryan on the big offsides call: "You know I like toes. I don't like this toe." Ryan Clark: "Kadarius Toney, if you turn Rex against feet, you're a bad man." pic.twitter.com/XaSBI0V0ro — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 11, 2023

It’s not the first time he’s had Clark in a fit of laughter with a toe joke on the show, as he did the same after an Aaron Rodgers toe injury in 2021, referring to himself as a “toe expert.” Ryan knows if he says anything about a foot or a toe, the jokes are coming his way anyways, so he might as well be the first to them, even if it derails a segment as Mike Greenberg desperately tries to keep the show on track.