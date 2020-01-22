The San Francisco 49ers didn’t exactly play the most aesthetically pleasing football in their NFC Championship Game victory over the Green Bay Packers. The Niners played stingy defense and punched the Packer defense in the mouth with a rushing attack led by a record-setting afternoon from Raheem Mostert, and as a result, San Francisco picked up a 37-20 victory and punched its ticket to the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Because the Niners controlled the game from essentially start to finish with a ground-and-pound attack, their ability to dominate Green Bay looked like a walk in the park for long stretches. This is part of the reason why the internet was so enamored with Rob Lowe, who attended the game, wearing a whole lot of black and a hat that had the NFL’s logo on it. His brief cameo on the screen gave us our latest example of folks online cracking a ton of jokes at the expense of someone who was televised at a sporting event.

Lowe decided to use his Twitter account to get in on the fun. He, too, made a joke about the whole thing, but made sure to do it by making it clear how Chris Traeger, his energetic character from Parks and Recreation, would view the whole thing.

”I LITERALLY love football! And teams. Every one of them! They are all wonderful! Go teams!”

-Chris Traeger pic.twitter.com/u9y6B4EkE6 — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) January 21, 2020

This, of course, is not the first time Chris Traeger has been around the game of football, as he’s tight with Colts owner Jim Irsay through their time volunteering as mentors for Indianapolis teens. Still not sure why those teens preferred going to Colts games and getting autographed jerseys over tours of the statehouse, though.