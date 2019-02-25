Getty Image

Patriots owner Robert Kraft was among many charged with soliciting prostitution in Florida last week after a sting operation into a sex trafficking and prostitution ring in the Jupiter, Florida area.

A warrant was issued for Kraft’s arrest as police claimed to have video surveillance footage of Kraft entering the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter two separate times during the investigation to solicit prostitution. On Monday, police released the probable cause affidavit including graphic details regarding Kraft entering the massage parlor, paying cash, and receiving oral sex before leaving.