The ongoing attempts by the Trump administration to try and overturn an election he lost has led to former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani — who serves as the president’s personal lawyer — taking on the campaign’s legal operation, and has reportedly requested $20,000 a day for his services. It hasn’t gone particularly well for Giuliani, who has been panned for the things he’s alleged and his demeanor during his first appearance in a federal courtroom in nearly three decades.

In an apparent attempt to get some sort of control over the narrative on Thursday, Giuliani and the rest of his legal team held a press conference in Washington, D.C. That press conference was, predictably, a mess. But you’re reading this post on a sports site because, at one point, Giuliani made a very clunky comparison in which he said that the Philadelphia Eagles play basketball before immediately correcting himself.

Giuliani takes a big dump on Philadelphia ("it's a corrupt city") and makes sure to mention that people get beat up at Eagles games pic.twitter.com/NXWmmoHLoG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2020

Giuliani is correct that “stunad” is a word used by Italian-Americans to call someone stupid and that the Philadelphia Eagles play football. To use the former in a sentence, “you have to be a pretty big stunad to say that the Philadelphia Eagles play basketball.” As for all the stuff about fraud in the 2020 election, if those claims go the way that most of the others the Trump campaign has made in an attempt to prevent Joe Biden from becoming president, they are wrong.