Stephen A. Smith Finally Got In On The ‘Old Town Road’ Memes

Associate Editor
04.06.19

The internet is still buzzing over the remix of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” featuring a guest spot by Billy Ray Cyrus. After the song’s controversial removal from the Billboard country charts, the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer hopped on the remix, expressed that he found it “so obvious” that it was a country song, and gave us a smash hit.

A fun development with the “Old Town Road” remix is how it’s blessed timelines with wave upon wave of memes. Seemingly everyone has gotten in on the fun, especially in the world of sports. Among that last group has been a delightful subsection of memes: the Stephen A. Smith/Lil Nas X crossover.

At a few points throughout his career at ESPN, Smith has rocked a cowboy hat. This led to a bunch of “Old Town Road” memes that center around Smith in said hat.

Around The Web

TAGSLil Nas XOld Town RoadSTEPHEN A SMITH
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.05.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.01.19 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 1 week ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP