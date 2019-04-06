Stephen A. Smith Finally Got In On The ‘Old Town Road’ Memes

The internet is still buzzing over the remix of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” featuring a guest spot by Billy Ray Cyrus. After the song’s controversial removal from the Billboard country charts, the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer hopped on the remix, expressed that he found it “so obvious” that it was a country song, and gave us a smash hit.

A fun development with the “Old Town Road” remix is how it’s blessed timelines with wave upon wave of memes. Seemingly everyone has gotten in on the fun, especially in the world of sports. Among that last group has been a delightful subsection of memes: the Stephen A. Smith/Lil Nas X crossover.

At a few points throughout his career at ESPN, Smith has rocked a cowboy hat. This led to a bunch of “Old Town Road” memes that center around Smith in said hat.

Me showing up to work this morning blasting that Billy Ray verse pic.twitter.com/zaNkZgUlsN — Darijo Djuric 🤠 (@darijorozayy) April 5, 2019

Me: I don’t really mess with countr…. Lil Nas X “Old Town Road” feat. Billy Ray Cyrus Also me: pic.twitter.com/2SMpx7IOfX — Zel Moorè (@VIBEZ_419) April 5, 2019

*listens to Old Town Road once* pic.twitter.com/5Y2Y3OnjoO — pistol yeet maravich (@daveusesthis) March 27, 2019

Billboard 100 : "Rap cant be in country music!" Billy ray cyrus: pic.twitter.com/3rUia8SJWL — Duppy Don (@Actfredo) April 5, 2019