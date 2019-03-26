Stephen A. Smith Released A Video Saying He Loves Animals, Things Of That Nature

Associate Editor
03.26.19

Stephen A. Smith narrowly avoided disaster on Tuesday morning, and by that, I mean he was hundreds of miles away from his office at ESPN HQ when a turkey vulture flew through the window in lovely Bristol, Conn. It was a brief moment of levity in the midst of all the bad that is happening all the time in 2019, because “a turkey vulture crashed into Stephen A. Smith’s office” is, objectively, funny.

Anyway, it took a while, but workers were able to get the turkey vulture out of his office. Fast forward to Tuesday afternoon and we finally got a response from Stephen A. regarding the incident. Speaking from behind the desk where he does his radio show, Smith commented on what went down.

Behold, 86 seconds of a man discussing a bird flying into his office and explaining that it was because the bird missed his presence in Bristol.

