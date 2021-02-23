Getty Image
Sports

The Sports World Offered Prayers And Support For Tiger Woods After His Car Crash

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

Tiger Woods was involved in a single-car rollover accident on Tuesday morning in Los Angeles, when his car apparently lost control going down a steep hill and rolled over causing “moderate to critical” leg injuries. Woods was taken to the hospital and his agent relayed that he was in surgery, with L.A. authorities indicating that they were not considered life-threatening injuries.

Woods isn’t just an icon to the golf world but the sports world as a whole, as he became one of golf’s first crossover athletes and helped explode the popularity of the sport by making it look cool and bringing attention from well beyond the traditional golf realm. As such, his impact extends beyond just this current crop of PGA Tour stars that looked up to him but athletes from all over the sports world, and as footage of the aftermath of his accident began circulating and word emerged about the severity of his accident, support began pouring in from athletes all over.

Among them was Justin Thomas, a close friend of Woods’ and the current top-ranked golfer in the world, who happened to be taking the podium for his WGC press conference when word of the accident broke. Thomas was emotional discussing it, noting he’s just hoping for the best and thinking of Tiger’s kids and family.

Others from the golf world began offering their thoughts, prayers, and support for the greatest of all-time.

Many from the NBA, NFL, and MLB also offered their hopes that Tiger will be alright and make a full recovery.

Topics: #Tiger WoodsTags:

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
Tom Green Talks About Embracing The #VanLife In America’s Southwest
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best Sex-Themed Podcasts To Listen To In 2021
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×