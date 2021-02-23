Tiger Woods was involved in a single-car rollover accident on Tuesday morning in Los Angeles, when his car apparently lost control going down a steep hill and rolled over causing “moderate to critical” leg injuries. Woods was taken to the hospital and his agent relayed that he was in surgery, with L.A. authorities indicating that they were not considered life-threatening injuries.

Woods isn’t just an icon to the golf world but the sports world as a whole, as he became one of golf’s first crossover athletes and helped explode the popularity of the sport by making it look cool and bringing attention from well beyond the traditional golf realm. As such, his impact extends beyond just this current crop of PGA Tour stars that looked up to him but athletes from all over the sports world, and as footage of the aftermath of his accident began circulating and word emerged about the severity of his accident, support began pouring in from athletes all over.

Among them was Justin Thomas, a close friend of Woods’ and the current top-ranked golfer in the world, who happened to be taking the podium for his WGC press conference when word of the accident broke. Thomas was emotional discussing it, noting he’s just hoping for the best and thinking of Tiger’s kids and family.

Justin Thomas reacts to the Tiger Woods news: "I'm sick to my stomach… just worried for his kids. I'm sure they're struggling." pic.twitter.com/CIJo59DUVJ — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) February 23, 2021

Others from the golf world began offering their thoughts, prayers, and support for the greatest of all-time.

