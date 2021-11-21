Back in February, the golf world came to a stop after word broke that Tiger Woods had been involved in a horrible single-car crash in California that required the Jaws of Life to extract him from his vehicle after he ran off the road and rolled down an embankment.

Woods suffered “numerous” injuries to his right leg in the crash that required a number of surgeries in the immediate aftermath, and there was genuine concern that we may have seen the last of golf’s greatest player on the course. In the nine months since the accident, Woods has not been in the public eye as he continues to rehab and recover from his gruesome injuries, and the few times we’ve seen paparazzi footage of Tiger, he’s been wearing a sleeve on that right leg that required all of the surgeries.

On Sunday, Woods was once again donning that leg sleeve but this time was putting out a video himself, two seconds of that sweet swing — the first video of him on a golf course since the injury.

It is a welcome sight for golf fans, who were fired up to see the GOAT in action, even if just for one swing on his range. It’s certainly not the powerful Tiger swing we’re used to seeing, but that’s to be expected as he continues to build strength back in his legs — as he says, “making progress.” Still, post-crash Tiger has a silky stroke and golf fans can now realistically dream of a world where we get to see the big cat back playing competitive golf, something we weren’t sure we’d ever see again nine months ago.