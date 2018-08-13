Uproxx/Getty

Until Sunday at Bellerive Country Club, there had been one glaring hole in the argument that Tiger Woods was “back.” There was no doubt that he was a competitive force again, and no doubt he was one of the best golfers on Tour again. But for Woods, arguably the greatest golfer of all time, the bar for “back” isn’t simply to compete and pick up Top 10 finishes but to make shots and do things in the big moments that few, if any, can.

Woods has been in the mix a few times but his Sunday performance, particularly on the back nine, has not been up to his once unassailable standard. At the Valspar in Tampa he finished one shot back of Paul Casey after stalling out with a final round 70, only able to make one birdie on the back nine with a chance to win. At The Open at Carnoustie, he held the lead as he made the turn, but a 2-over 37 on the back saw him fade back to T6 as playing partner Francesco Molinari went on to win.

On the season, Woods’ back nine scoring average on Sunday has been a mediocre 35.67, good for T109 on the PGA Tour. Perfectly average, which is to say, very un-Tiger-like.

Then, there was Sunday in St. Louis when he posted a 64, going 32-32 to finish second alone, two back of Brooks Koepka in what was Woods’ best career final round at a PGA Championship. There were hiccups for sure. The wayward drive on 17. The two missed putts by a combined inch that could’ve been the difference in forcing a playoff. The whole not hitting a fairway on the front nine issue.