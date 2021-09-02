ESPN’s daily debate show First Take is going to look a little different going forward after its parting of ways with Max Kellerman. While Stephen A. Smith will stick around and Molly Qerim Rose will remain host, First Take is changing up its format, as a collection of folks will rotate in to debate Smith on a variety of subjects.

It had previously been reported that one of Smith’s longtime foils, Michael Irvin, will come on the show every Monday, presumably so the two can yell at each other about the Dallas Cowboys. That was confirmed in a release by ESPN on Thursday, which included a handful of other names that will appear on the show. Among them is former quarterback/tight end/outfielder and longtime ESPN personality Tim Tebow, who will appear on Fridays during the college football season.

The rest of the week, Smith and Qerim Rose will be joined by ESPN’s industry-leading roster of analysts and insiders across sports, including Paul Finebaum, Keyshawn Johnson, Mina Kimes, Kimberley A. Martin, Monica McNutt, Jessica Mendoza, Chiney Ogwumike, Dan Orlovsky, Kendrick Perkins, Marcus Spears, Brian Windhorst, Damien Woody and many more. Each week will culminate on Friday with Heisman Trophy Winner and SEC Network analyst Tim Tebow and Smith debating all things college football heading into Saturdays throughout the season. In addition, First Take will also continue to regularly welcome signature celebrity guests from across sports and entertainment to the show.

Tebow has plenty of experience on TV, so he probably won’t be flummoxed by Smith all that much. But at the very least, he’s found something to do after his recent attempt to change positions and make it with the Jacksonville Jaguars came up a little short.