CNY on Twitter

The network partners of pro sports usually root, root, root for the home team and do their bidding if need be, but not when you’re the network partner of the New York Mets.

Even good defensive plays for the Mets have an unfortunate end for the folks playing baseball in Flushing this season. They’ve already suffered the worst loss in franchise history, and now Todd Frazier is having his work in the field revealed as clever hoaxes. Because, as it turns out, a diving grab he made that put him into the first row at Chavez Ravine never actually happened.

The play occurred in the bottom of the second inning of Monday’s game in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. Frazier was tracking down a foul pop up and leapt into the stands to snag a ball off the bat of Alex Verdugo. After tumbling over the railing and getting helped back into the playing surface by fans, he comes up with a ball in his glove and the umpire rules that he, indeed, caught it. But on Tuesday, SNY aired a report that included some investigative film work to prove that Frazier did not actually catch the ball Verdugo hit.