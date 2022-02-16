The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl earlier this week, taking down the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium, 23-20. Among the many big-name players on L.A.’s roster who got to lift the Lombardi Trophy for the first time was starting quarterback Matthew Stafford, who joined the team via a trade from the Detroit Lions this past offseason.

With this being the highest point that any football player can achieve in their career, Stafford, uh, celebrated extremely hard. Wednesday was the Rams’ championship parade in Los Angeles, and videos from the event show that Stafford is absolutely bombed out of his mind. At one point, Stafford addressed the assembled fans and slurred his way through a speech while appearing to hold a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila.

Matt Stafford has been hitting the 1942 hard 😂 pic.twitter.com/rN7Ue0rclS — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) February 16, 2022

Listen, you win the Super Bowl, you deserve to celebrate however you see fit so long as you’re not bothering anyone else. And besides, it’s not like Stafford is the only Rams players who is a little bombed.

Aaron Donald's been drinking "a little bit" 😆 pic.twitter.com/Ru96YKUkzS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 16, 2022

Anyway, while this was going on, Tom Brady took a moment to step away from being retired to issue up some advice to Stafford as someone who got so drunk that he hucked the Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another last year.

Mix in a water Matt…trust me https://t.co/WEVupw2Yzl — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 16, 2022

Just my read on this: Stafford might need more than a water here.