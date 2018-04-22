Lee brings the fight to the mat immediately!@MotownPhenom #UFCAC pic.twitter.com/8BYGRAwG7e
It’s been two weeks since Khabib Nurmagomedov won the UFC lightweight belt, and the aftershocks are still being felt. The featherweight and lightweight divisions are in a flux despite having two of the best champions in recent years in Max Holloway and Nurmagomedov, so in a way, we’re lucky they didn’t fight back at UFC 223— Atlantic City may have produced some familiar contenders.
Here are the full results and the best highlights from the slow-paced show that had plenty of good moments.
Main Card
-Kevin Lee def. Edson Barboza via doctor’s stoppage (round 5). Lee reminded the world why he was challenging for the title just months ago.
-Frankie Edgar def. Cub Swanson via unanimous decision. Read our full write up here.
-Justin Willis def. Chase Sherman via unanimous decision
-David Branch def. Thiago Santos via KO (round 1)
-Aljamain Sterling def. Brett Johns via unanimous decision
-Dan Hooker def. Jim Miller via KO (round 1)
