Wayne’s World Is Shaken to the Core by Nosey FBI

In early May, Indianapolis Colts Wide Receiver Reggie Wayne reported to the FBI that a stolen debit card in his name had racked up almost $100,000 in charges. Was he (a) the victim of identity theft, or (b) probably lying about it the whole time and using it as petty cash for some hot mama road beef.

According to Freddyo.com, a 26-year-old woman named Natasha McKenzie was behind these charges. When confronted, Wayne denied all knowledge of her existence. And this is where he erred. Well, besides all of the other times he erred in this situation, which are plenty.

Natasha does know Reggie (inside and outside). she’s been his sideline h** for almost a year. According to Natasha, Reggie gave her his DEBIT CARD, and allowed her to buy “whatever she likes.” And that included trips for her and Reggie. Where did he tell his wife he was going? Natasha also claims that Reggie was also PAYING HER RENT. She told reporters that as SOON AS HIS WIFE STARTED SUSPECTING the affair, Reggie stopped paying the rent, cut off the debit card and called the FBI. Natasha believes this is all an attempt by Reggie, to LIE TO HIS WIFE about her existence. If what Natasha is saying is true, then Reggie Wayne could face FEDERAL CONTEMPT CHARGES for lying to the agents (remember what happened to Martha Stewart and Lil Kim).

