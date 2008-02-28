If anyone wants to tell me why Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is dancing with Steve Urkel at Six Flags, I'm all fuckin' ears, man.

But hey, at least Jaleel White is looking well. I'd heard he'd fallen into a nasty cycle of drug addiction and sucking cock for drugs. Drugs, cock, drugs, cock, a horrific shame spiral that can only end in the merciful release of death. So it's good to see him work– I'm sorry, what's that? That's an Urkel impersonator? … Oh.

Someone should probably check on Jaleel.

