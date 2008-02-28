If anyone wants to tell me why Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is dancing with Steve Urkel at Six Flags, I'm all fuckin' ears, man.
But hey, at least Jaleel White is looking well. I'd heard he'd fallen into a nasty cycle of drug addiction and sucking cock for drugs. Drugs, cock, drugs, cock, a horrific shame spiral that can only end in the merciful release of death. So it's good to see him work– I'm sorry, what's that? That's an Urkel impersonator? … Oh.
Someone should probably check on Jaleel.
But what if your drug of choice is cock?
Then it's more like: Cock, cock, cock, cock.
Vince Carter joke.
Side note: big props to Jerry for really, really getting into whatever the hell is going on there.
Invisible doggystyle?
If it was a Stefan Urquelle impersonator we'd all be jealous.
"If you want to do the Steve Urkel dance, all you have to do is hitch up your pants, bend your knees, and stick out your pelvis; (I'm telling you, baby, it's better than Elvis!)".
At least Jerry isn't doing the "white man over bite."
How bad is it when there is actually a Urkel impersonator. I'd rather shovel shit in El Salvador.
That's Jerry's fuck face. now somebody needs to rub his nipples
when my coworkers piss me off i go and take a piss and pull a couple of pubes out. then i just toss them in the coworker that pissed me off's coffee.
in conclusion:
jaleel white is long dead.
<i>How bad is it when there is actually a Urkel impersonator.</I>
What's even worse is that it's a black Mr. Six Flags impersonator.
screw your html fat penguin.
good point 289, everybody knows Urkel never wore a tuxedo.
I can hear that creepy techno music and see that creepy old guy dancing just thinking about those 6 flags commercials.
So that is what cuba gooding jr has been up to since snow dogs.
I like how about every other month Jerry Jones likes to remind us all that dammit he is fuckin crazy!
Great, now I got that stupid Vengabus song stuck in my head…
Damn you, Six Flags!
For those outside of greater New York/New Jersey area(within the grips of Six Flags Great Adventure): [www.youtube.com]
Look Out! Tweety! Sylvesters coming up from behind!
Hike, hike, hike up your trousers.
/reference no one will get.
come on don't hate on your fellow bloggers
[www.nba.com]
Mark Madsen is rolling in his grave.
And while you're at it, go ahead and check on the little sister on that show, Judy Winslow, also known by her porn name of 'Crave'. True story.
Looks like Jerry is demonstrating how hard The Man is fucking everybody with his seat license fee at the new stadium…….
Jaleel White must have invested well because he actually has courtside seats at UCLA basketball games which I think are around 15k/seat for the season.
Yup, Urkel is on the court. Meanwhile, I've gotta troll through StubHub to find seats adequate enough for my stalker-edition telephoto lens to snap a few shots of the UCLA dance team.
Ain't that a kick in the nuts?
Jerry is just using Urkel to get to his real desire…the sweet, sweet anus of Reginald Vel Johnson.