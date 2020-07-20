First of all, welcome back to Pro Wrestling coverage on Uproxx. We don’t have our own vertical anymore, but I’ll still be here from time to time under the Uproxx Sports banner to talk about the big shows and whatever else needs to be talked about. It won’t be the same without the open threads and results and countless news posts, but, all things considered, change can be a good thing and I’m happy to be back on this website, covering my favorite pseudo-sport.

This week, the thing I’m the most excited to talk about is Slammiversary 2020. Some of you may remember two years ago when I sent the wrestling internet into an uproar by declaring Slammiversary 2018 the best PPV of the year. Last year’s show wasn’t nearly as impressive, but it remains a PPV I have a soft spot for, and even though I haven’t been watching Impact recently I was excited to see what they had to offer. On the whole, I was not disappointed.

First of all, just to get the most unpleasant stuff out of the way, I was impressed by who wasn’t on the show. Impact has cleared out their roster of its most problematic members, which didn’t used to be something they seemed interested in at all. That’s not to say none of their wrestlers are morally complicated figures, but there’s no Elgin, no Ryan, no Crist, and no Tessa Blanchard, and if nothing else that makes my job easier because I can write about the wrestling with the extra paragraphs about what makes the wrestling hard to enjoy.

Slammiversary opened with the Rascalz (Dez and Wentz) offering to fight any tag team that wanted to face them. Everybody expected the just-signed Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, but the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) showed up instead. Any possibly disappointment (particularly from those of us who weren’t watching TNA the last time the MCMGs were around) was quickly softened by a really fun, fast-paced match. The veterans Shelley and Sabin were just as energetic as Dez and Wentz, and it turned out to be a lesson to the younger guys, with the moral being, “Be careful about saying you can beat anyone, because you don’t know who’s backstage.” The Machine Guns won the match, setting themselves up to enter the Tag Team Championship picture.

That will put them up against the North, who retained their Titles in a match against Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan. If this had been a WWE show, you could imagine the two randomly paired up guys winning the belts, but it was clear that was never going to happen here. The North are strong champions, and I’m always here for Murder Grandpa Ken Shamrock. I’m a little confused about Callihan’s character right now, which made it harder to invest in their partnership. In any case, it wasn’t the strongest match of the night, and the highlight was after it was over, when the MCMGs showed up to challenge the North to a Title Match on TV. Not going to lie, I’ll tune in for that.

The weakest match of the night was obviously Moose versus Tommy Dreamer for the TNA Championship. I always enjoy Tommy Dreamer as a recurring presence on basically every wrestling show. He’s dignified enough to play an elder statesman of hardcore violence while also goofy enough to be an effective part of comedy bits. What I never need to see is Dreamer in a singles PPV match in 2020 (or beyond). Also, now that Moose has been challenged for and retained the belt he found in the basement of Impact Headquarters, does that mean he’s a legit champion? It’s Impact, so probably.

The Gauntlet Match to become Number One Contender for the Knockouts Championship wasn’t very good either, which is a shame because it was filled with talented women. It wasn’t what I was expecting from a “Gauntlet Match” in that it was exactly like a Royal Rumble. It started with Tasha Steelz and Kylie Rae, with another woman joining every minute or two (I think they said it was every two minutes, but it seemed to vary a lot). The whole thing kind of stayed a crowded mess into we got down to the final four (Kimber Lee, Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie, and Kylie Rae), when it finally started to seem like somebody had booked this match. It came down to Taya and Kylie, with Kylie getting the win. It’s great to see Kylie doing well here, and she’s always a joy to watch. I could have done without the “comedy” spots of Johnny Bravo coming out dressed like Taya and then Rosemary, but the fact that Rosemary was already in the ring when the latter happened at least heightened the absurdity.

Fortunately the other women’s match was one of the best matches of the night, with Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace facing off against Deonna Purrazzo. Purrazzo’s both a skilled technician and a charismatic performer, and the perfect foil for Jordynne Grace’s size and strength. The number one thing people mock about Impact Wrestling is their willingness to take WWE’s castoffs and treat them like stars, but watching Purrazzo in action you can help but feel that she simply is a star, and it’s WWE that made the mistake in failing to treat her like one. I was surprised that she won the Knockouts Title this early in her run, but it feels earned and it was really exciting in the moment. Also, she and Kylie Rae ought to have a great feud. They’re both amazing wrestlers, they’ve got that “cocky heel/earnest face” dynamic down, and there’s a fun meta angle with them each representing “the one that got away” to WWE and AEW’s respective women’s divisions.

The other contender for match of the night was the X-Division Championship match between Willie Mack and Chris Bey. I’m a big fan of Willie Mack, and while I wasn’t sure his light blue gear and yellow contact lenses were the best look for him, he did great work here as always. I’m less familiar with Chris Bey, but he seems really great and put on such a showing in this match that I wasn’t mad when he won the X-Title off of Willie. Interested to see where both of these guys go from here, with the roster getting a refresh and opening doors for new feuds and rivalries.