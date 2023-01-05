After the huge success of WWE’s Clash at the Castle last year in Wales, WWE announced on Thursday that it is bringing its first premium live event back to London for the first time in two decades with Money in the Bank on July 1.

“The O2 is one of the world’s premier venues and the perfect home for Money In The Bank. We are excited to bring one of our ‘Big 5’ events to the UK and look forward to welcoming the WWE Universe to London on July 1,” said Dan Ventrelle, EVP, Talent at WWE, in the release.

The announcement comes after the success of Clash at the Castle in September 2022, where 60,000 fans packed into Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, for the first major stadium event to be held in the United Kingdom in more than 30 years. WWE’s first major return to the UK since 1992 was historic, breaking numerous records including the most-watched international premium live event in WWE history, with the largest European gate ever and the best-selling merchandise for a non-WrestleMania event.

Ahead of Clash at the Castle, WWE’s Drew McIntyre told Uproxx Sports he believed in the potential of WWE hosting another premium event in the UK down the road, calling that event “phase one”

“Once the world gets to see this show, the incredible visuals, I think it’s going to lead to a SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, and potentially a WrestleMania down the line,” McIntyre said before his match with Roman Reigns. “I’m so happy that it’s been so well received. For me personally, obviously, the UK is a special one.”