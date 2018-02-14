Getty Image

If you needed a reminder that flying through the air at great speeds was extremely dangerous, Japan’s Yuto Totsuka’s bail in the Olympic snowboarding finals is here to tap you on the shoulder.

The 16-year-old snowboarding prodigy started out well enough but then caught the lip of the halfpipe with his tailbone, compressing his entire body. After landing hard on the edge, he then fell the 20 or so feet down to the middle of the pipe, where Olympic medical staff would quickly get to work stabilizing him.