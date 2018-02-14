The Olympics World Wishes 16-Year-Old Yuto Totsuka Well After A Horrifying Snowboarding Bail

#Olympics
02.13.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

If you needed a reminder that flying through the air at great speeds was extremely dangerous, Japan’s Yuto Totsuka’s bail in the Olympic snowboarding finals is here to tap you on the shoulder.

The 16-year-old snowboarding prodigy started out well enough but then caught the lip of the halfpipe with his tailbone, compressing his entire body. After landing hard on the edge, he then fell the 20 or so feet down to the middle of the pipe, where Olympic medical staff would quickly get to work stabilizing him.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Olympics
TAGSOLYMPICS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP