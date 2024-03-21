Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. After a couple of jam-packed weeks, we’re back with a more modest list of drops. If you’re an Adidas or New Balance fan, I’m sorry but this isn’t your week — Nike is dominating once again, snagging most of the spots on our list. This week we’re highlighting some new Dunks, Air Maxes, and the Jordan 1, 9, and 14. So if you love the classics or you’re a Jordan head, you’ll find a lot to love here. For the non-Nike heads, we’ve got a new collaboration between Puma and the beloved anime series One Piece, and the latest drop from MSCHF. It’s a short list, but a strong one — so without further ado let’s dive into the best drops of the week.

Nike SB Dunk Low Pure Platinum and Vivid Purple (Rayssa) Price: $125 Teenage Brazilian pro skating prodigy Rayssa Leal has teamed up with Nike for a special take on a skatewear classic. The SB Dunk Rayssa features debossed details throughout the upper, a signature embroidered logo near the heel, beaded smiley face lace details, and a colorway that combines muted tones with a bright splash of purple. It’s a great first entry in what we hope is an extensive collaboration between Nike and Rayssa. The Nike SB Dunk Low Pure Platinum and Vivid Purple is out now for a retail price of $125. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. MSCHF 2×4 Price: $400 At this point, MSCHF is less an art-prank brand that drops social media stunt products, and more an avant-garde sneaker house. Their drops continually garner headlines and, while their designs are unique and out there, they’re also kind of dope if you have the rizz to pull ‘em off.

Case in point the 2×4, MSCHF’s take on the workwear trend that is taking over footwear. The sneaker looks like a classic work boot, only the heavy gum tread extends from the sole to the entire body of the shoe. The 2×4 features a full lined gum rubber build with a leather ankle cuff and tread diamond eyelets. The sneaker looks kind of ridiculous on its own, but then when you see Spike Lee rocking a pair in the promotional material — it kind of works! Props to MSCHF for keeping things endlessly interesting. The MSCHF 2×4 is out now for a retail price of $400. Pick up a pair at MSCHF and be sure to size down one size as the shoe runs large.

Air Jordan 14 Flint Grey Price: $210 After a brief drought of drops, the Air Jordan 14 is back, and it’s looking great in this new Flint Grey colorway. This rendition of the 14 features a monochromatic suede upper with metallic silver details above a white midsole. Rounding out the design are fuzzy suede overlays which help to add a nice textural element to the build. The Air Jordan 14 Flint Grey is out now for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Trophy Room Sail and Varsity Red Price: $140 If you missed last week’s Jordan x Trophy Room drop you have a second chance to cop the collaboration this Thursday. The Trophy Room AJ 1 is essentially a classic Chicago colorway with a few elevated details like premium materials, shiny leather panels, Trophy Room branding, and a gold wing logo at the heel. It’s a victory lap for one of the greatest Jordan colorways of all time. The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Trophy Room Sail and Varsity Red is set to drop on March 21st at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

Nike Dunk Low Plum Price: $115 Hardcore Dunk fans will recognize this week’s Plum rendition of the sneaker. This rare colorway was originally released in 2001 as part of the Ugly Duckling pack and hasn’t seen a refresh since 2011, so if you’re a hardcore Dunk enthusiast this is probably going to be your favorite release of the week. The Plum features an all-suede upper with barn red accents at the branding, outsole, Swoosh, and laces. So don’t hesitate to pick this up as soon as you can before Nike hides it in the vault for another decade. The Nike Dunk Low Plum is set to drop on March 21st at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $115. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike Air Max 1 ’86 Royal Blue Price: $150 In Celebration of Air Max Day Nike is bringing back the Air Max 1 ’86 Royal Blue. What separates the ’86 from the stock Air Max 1 is the bigger airbag window which gives the sneaker a different vibe.

The Royal Blue features a clean mix of blue, white and grey tones riding on a crispy white midsole which helps show off that big Air Bag in all its glory. The Nike Air Max 1 ’86 Royal Blue is set to drop on March 22nd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Jordan 9 Powder Blue Price: $210 In celebration of its 30th anniversary, the Powder Blue Jordan 9 is back! The sneaker features a leather upper, pull-lacing system, jagged midsole, and a simple combination of blue, white, and black tones. The Powder Blue is a testament to how effective a simple three-color design can be. The Nike Air Jordan 9 Powder Blue is set to drop on March 23rd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. PUMA x ONE PIECE Collection Price: $85 PUMA is linking up with the beloved anime series One Piece for a special collection that, honestly, is kind of all over the place. The collaboration utilizes the Puma Suede silhouette and features four sneakers that celebrate sort of random aspects of the series. The four sneakers, dubbed “Blackbeard Teech,” “Suede II,” “Straw Hat Luffy,” and “Buggy,” sort of point to the characters that share the same name (not sure what’s going on with Suede II), but not in a way that is easy to recognize.