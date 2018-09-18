Winners And Losers From The 2018 Emmys

Getty Image

Well well well, the 2018 Emmys are in the books. It was a… weird ceremony this year, filled with strange bits and surprise winners and even more surprising non-winners. People showed up in costume. Rick and Morty gave an Emmy to RuPaul. Some guy just up and proposed to his fiancée in the middle of the ceremony. It was a whole thing.

And yet, even with all of that going on, it felt like kind of a snoozer. It’s not easy to keep things light and breezy in a ceremony like this because there are a thousand awards to give out and the allotted three hours are already entirely too long (nothing should be longer than two hours, not this, not summer blockbusters, not even weddings, including the reception), but still. Maybe if they had cut it in the middle to let Henry Winkler jump over a shark again. I know the first time he did it on Happy Days it led to the whole “jump the shark” trope but… I really want to see him do it again, today, at his current age. So that’s maybe a note for next year.

Below, please find the winners and losers for this year’s festivities, as selected by me, a man who watched it at home while lying in bed eating pretzels. I have no right to judge anyone. And yet!

WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The night’s biggest winner was The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The Amy Sherman-Palladino Amazon comedy took home awards for writing and directing (Palladino), best actress (Rachel Brosnahan), best supporting actress (Alex Bornstein), and best comedy. That’s about as close to a clean sweep as you’re gonna see. The only major comedy awards it didn’t win were best actor and best supporting actor, the former because it had no nominee and the latter because Henry Winkler beat out Tony Shalhoub. What I’m saying is that its only loss of the night was to Henry Winkler, who finally won his first Emmy after decades of being a television icon and the nicest man alive. Plus, Shalhoub has those Monk Emmys already. I assume everyone involved will live.

Anyway, Mrs. Maisel is a very good and fun show and, in a vacuum, I am very pleased that it did so well because I am always pleased when good and fun things are recognized as such. My one qualm with it all is…

LOSER: Atlanta

Man, I really did not expect Atlanta to get shut out. I thought for sure there would be at least one win in there somewhere, probably Hiro Murai for directing the best and most-discussed episode of television this year, “Teddy Perkins.” And I also had it penciled in as best comedy, although the writing was kind of on the wall there once Mrs. Maisel started its near-sweep. I don’t know. Again, I’m not really going to argue any of the non-Murai-related awards because I didn’t hate any of them individually, but it was just weird to see one of the year’s two or three best shows get blanked.

It was an extra bummer there, too, when Bill Hader got up to accept his best actor award and hugged FREAKING TEDDY PERKINS because now I really want to know what would have happened if Glover won. Although I guess it’s kind of perfect, Atlanta-wise, that we were left with a big unanswered question after something wild happened.

WINNER: Glennnnnnnnnnnnnnn

A few notes about the night’s biggest shocker, the acceptance speech proposal by Oscars producer Glenn Weiss

There’s an alternate universe where he loses this award and spends the rest of his life swearing to his friends that he was going to propose if he won and all of his friends roll their eyes like “Yeah, sure you were, Glenn.”

I do love that a guy who was there because he produced an award show just threw a huge wrench into someone else’s award show. Like, he knew he was taking the show off its tracks for a minute, and exactly the chaos that could cause, and straight-up did not care. That ruled.

I would have found this dumb and corny if an actor had done it but I have decided it was sweet and charming in this instance only.

So yeah. Shouts to Glenn.