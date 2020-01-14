’24’ May Be Getting Another Revival With Kiefer Sutherland’s Jack Bauer Returning

It’s been six years since we last saw Jack Bauer, the counter-terrorist hero of 24 first introduced in the early days of the Bush II-era War on Terror, and who returned for a one-off in the middle of Obama’s second term. What on earth would the show be like during the wackadoodle Trump presidency? Well, depending on how the election goes, we may find out: As per Deadline, 24’s executive producer Howard Gordon revealed they’ve been talking about exhuming it for a third time.

The news came during a panel on one of Gordon’s other big shows, Homeland, at this year’s TCA conference. He could neither confirm nor deny that a third 24 was en route, but he could say that that’s more than some vague proposition that may or may not happen one day, maybe.

“Fox certainly wants to do it, and we’re talking,” Gordon revealed. He added, “When I say talking, what it will be. The big headline being it has to be worth doing. We can’t do it to just do it. We want to find the right story.” He said that Todd Harthan, currently showrunner on The Resident, is the main person developing it.

That’s all Howard said, meaning we don’t know what the story will be beyond yet another hectic, maybe torture-heavy day in the life of Kiefer Sutherland’s Jack Bauer, who would return. He did say that we’ll know more in the coming months, telling the crowd, “I hope that there will be some traction this spring, just deciding what it might be.”

This comes after Fox decided last spring not to go forward with two 24 spin-offs, including a Bauer prequel/origin story. Sutherland returned for 2014’s 24: Live Another Day but not for 2017’s 24: Legacy, which followed new heroes played by Corey Hawkins and Miranda Otto. The latter was cancelled after one season. Anyway, don’t hold your breath just yet.

(Via Deadline)