There Has ‘Definitely Been Talk’ Of A ’30 Rock’ Reboot

NBC

Roseanne wasn’t the first old show to return in a shiny (if controversial) new package, but considering the show’s boffo ratings, it’s increasingly likely that everything you once loved will come back again. Muppet Babies? Obviously. The Office? Why not. Coach? I said shows people love. 30 Rock? Well, it’s been five years since the pitch-perfect series finale, so… sure!

Jane Krakowski, who was nominated for four Emmys for her role as scene-stealer Jenna Maroney, told The Hollywood Reporter that there’s “definitely been talk and conversations” about the cast, including Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, and Tracy Morgan, getting the band (not The Woggles) back together.

“I know it’s something the fans would love and we would love,” she said, adding that a reboot would be a “dream come true. We all had the greatest time on that show… We all say over and over again that working on that show was probably the best experience we’re ever going to have in our careers, as far as creativity goes. We’re still so proud of the writing and the great characters. It was such a success and all of those things were amazing.” They were, although Krakowski and Fey (and co-creator Robert Carlock) are involved with another amazing show: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which returns for season four next month.

Anyway, there’s only one thing you can say goodbye forever to these days.

NBC

