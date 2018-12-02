Getty Image

Next month, Conan O’Brien — somehow now the longest-running host of late night — will dramatically shake up the traditional late-night format by moving to a half-hour show. His band (Jimmy Vivino and the Basic Cable Band) will be scuttled from the show, and Conan will focus more on the things that he loves doing: Traveling, longer-form interviews with celebrities, etc.

Recently, on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Conan also shared with Dax who the worst guest of his career has been. Given how long he’s been on late night (25 years), and how many guests he’s interviewed (around 12,000 while doing more than 4,000 episodes) the worst obviously has to be very bad to qualify for the honor. However, while O’Brien couldn’t immediately remember his name — Abel Ferrara, the eccentric director of Bad Lieutenant — he had no problem recalling the experience.