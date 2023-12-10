Adam Driver is a fine thespian, capable of great variety and sometimes accents, too. But chances are most people know him for one role in particular: Kylo Ren from the last Star Wars trilogy. Specifically they know him as the guy who killed one Han Solo. Christmas is nigh, so during his latest stint on SNL, he asked Santa for some gifts, including that people will stop blaming him for what he did in The Force Awakens.

During Driver’s opening monologue, he gushed about the holidays, one of his favorite times of year. At one point he took to a piano, where he played music while addressing Santa directly.

“Hey, Santa. It’s me, Adam Driver, from the nice list. And also Girls’” he said. “I turned 40 this year, Santa, so I would like five pairs of chinos. I also want one of those giant metal Tesla trucks. I think it would pair perfectly with my teeny tiny micropenis.”

Eventually he got to a more ambitious wish. “I would like people to stop coming up to me on the street saying, ‘You killed Han Solo!’,” he said. “I didn’t kill him. Wokeness killed Han Solo.”

There were more wishes. “Oh, you know those TikToks, like those couples that do pranks on each other? Can you kill those people?” he added. “What I want for Christmas is a gingerbread house. Do you think a gingerbread man gets scared when he realizes the house is made of his own skin? That’s a cute one. You can tell your kids that one.”

It was Driver’s fourth time hosting the show, which he clearly relishes. You can see him as the lead in Michael Mann’s Ferrari when it’s released December 25.