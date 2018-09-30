Adam Driver hosted Saturday Night Live‘s 44th season premier. Driver began his monologue by giving himself a nickname and quickly moved on to talking to the cast about their respective summers. Everyone worked and traveled a little. Driver could barely get a word out about Star Wars. Even though he tried. Again and again. He even revealed that Ewoks are real and you can find them by traveling to Michigan.

The only person that Driver did want to hear from was Pete Davidson, which makes sense. Davidson got engaged to Ariana Grande this summer. And described their relationship in NSFW terms to a college kid. Davidson and Grande also got a pet pig. And then Davidson got tattoo of that pig. Oh, and he dealt with a meme about his “big-dick energy.” It’s no wonder no one was interested in talking about Star Wars this time.

Unfortunately, Davidson refused to share any details with Driver, but did wear a bright, bright, bright orange shirt and winked at the camera. Maybe next time.

Driver’s first SNL monologue back on January 16, 2016 was also brief and relied exclusively on Star Wars fans. If all goes well and Driver gets to come back for a third time, maybe the cast will want to talk about Episode IX.