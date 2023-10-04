WARNING: Spoilers for the Ahsoka Season 1 finale below.

With the Ahsoka finale now streaming on Disney+, Star Wars fans were hit with a surprising piece of lore during the late Ray Stevenson‘s presumably last scene in the series. His character, former Jedi General Baylan Skoll, can be seen standing on a set of three statues that were immediately recognizable to fans of The Clone Wars animated series.

After the finale primarily focused on Grand Admiral Thrawn making his inevitable escape and returning to assume control of the Empire, the eighth episode caught up with Baylan who wanted to stay behind on Peridea. (Unlike Ahsoka, Sabine, and his former apprentice Shin Hati, who are now stranded on the planet.) While Stevenson’s final moments are brief, they pack a huge nerd punch as Baylan walks onto the outstretched hand of a massive statue. As the camera pulls out, we see the hand belongs to the middle of three statues, and the figures shown are a powerful trio in Star Wars lore: The Mortis gods.

The Mortis gods, or “The Ones,” were a powerful family who gained immortality through their deep connection to the Force. The Daughter was strongly connected to the Light Side, while The Son was strongly connected to the Dark. The Father represented the balance of the two. They were eventually destroyed during an encounter with Anakin Skywalker and his apprentice, wait for it, Ahsoka Tano.

The Mortis episodes in The Clone Wars were fan-favorites, and their jump to live-action (at least in statue form) seemingly supports a fan theory about what has been calling to Baylan Skoll throughout Ahsoka: Abeloth.

Unlike the Mortis gods, Abeloth has never appeared outside of the Star Wars: Fate of the Jedi books, which are no longer canon. However, she is deeply connected to the powerful family. Initially, she started out as The Servant before becoming known as The Mother as she grew close to the trio and helped keep peace between them. Unfortunately, she was not immortal and merely human, so in attempt to stay with the family, she began drinking from the Font of Power (the Dark side) and the Font of Knowledge (the Light side) which transformed her into the chaotic immortal being Abeloth.

Fearing her power, the Mortis family found a way to imprison Abeloth, and that prison could be what Baylan saw in the distance during the Ahsoka finale. His talk of being more than just the struggle between Light and Dark also lends itself very heavily to Abeloth, who found a greater power that transcends both.