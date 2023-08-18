Ahsoka has a lot riding on its shoulders. The latest Star Wars series arrives on the heels of The Mandalorian Season 3, which received a lackluster reception from fans. Factor in the tepid response to Secret Invasion, and it’s been a rough couple of months for Disney+. Ahsoka might just be the antidote.

Starring Rosario Dawson as the title character, the series focuses on Anakin Skywalker’s apprentice as she navigates the Star Wars universe following the collapse of the Empire and the death of her former master in Return of the Jedi. Ahsoka has already made cameo appearances in both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, but this time around, she’s on her own adventure that is getting a warm reception on social media.

Even better, Disney+ has bumped up the Ahsoka release date. The series will now premiere its first two episodes on Tuesday August 23 at 6 PM PST/9 PM EST giving Star Wars fans a neat little treat for the evening.

Thank you to all the fans who celebrated with us at our #Ahsoka fan events around the world last night! We’re excited to announce that new episodes of #Ahsoka will now launch Tuesdays at 6PM PT, starting with our two-episode premiere on August 22, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/aANUtKRV7L — Ahsoka (@ahsokaofficial) August 18, 2023

Here’s what the critics are saying:

“Saw the first two episodes of #Ahsoka and I just sent to day I ****ing love you Dave Filoni,” Mark Pacis tweeted. “He created another series that is an eclectic mix of the best storytelling and character aspects of the Lucas era Star Wars and the visceral style of modern day Star Wars.”

“#Ahsoka is solid,” Darren Mooney wrote. “It’s refreshingly well-made, particularly following a run of Disney-brand streaming shows including ‘Secret Invasion’ and the third season of ‘The Mandalorian.’ It’s less interested in being great television than ‘Andor’, but content to be good ‘Star Wars.'”

“Somehow, #Ahsoka’s first two episodes effortlessly translate Dave Filoni’s animated continuity into live-action and then some,” Ben Wasserman tweeted. “@rosariodawson is killing it once again as Ahsoka and live-action Sabine/Hera retain all of their best Rebels traits.”

“Weirdly refreshing to be back to a Jedi story that doesn’t involve a Skywalker,” Matt Rorabeck wrote. “Feloni clearly gets *it*. Has that classic STAR WARS feel. Should be a thrill for both REBELS fans and those who have never watched. Lightsabers are cool.”

You can see more Ahsoka reactions below:

Ahsoka makes it two-episode premiere on August 22 at 9 ET/6 PT on Disney+.