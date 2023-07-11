After making the jump from animation to live-action in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka is ready for her own series. The character became a fan favorite thanks to her prominence in Star Wars: The Clone Wars followed by Star Wars: Rebels. The latter will play a major role in Ahsoka‘s story that will reportedly set the stage for a massive Star Wars film event directed by Lucasfilm guru Dave Filoni. Here’s everything we know about Ahoska from its release date to the latest trailer:

Cast Ahsoka will star Rosario Dawson as the titular character as it brings her Star Wars: Rebels counterparts into the live-action realm. Natasha Liu Bordizzo is Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead is Hera Syndulla, Lars Mikkelson is Grand Admiral Thrawn, and Eman Esfandi will play Ezra Bridger. The late Ray Stevenson will round out the cast as the mysterious Baylan Skoll, who will be joined by his seeming apprentice Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno). Plot Much like Marvel, the Star Wars franchise is big on secrecy, so this is literally the entire synopsis for Ahsoka: “Former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.” Not a whole lot, right? Fortunately, the trailers have provided much more details for Ahsoka as well as the past two seasons of The Mandalorian. The series is clearly picking up the story thread from the final moments of Star Wars: Rebels, which saw Ahsoka and Sabine Wren set off to search for the lost Jedi Ezra Bridger who disappeared with Grand Admiral Thrawn after jumping into hyperspace with the help of a Purggil. Ahsoka’s first live-action debut in Season 2 of The Mandalorian showed her searching for Thrawn, and the bounty-hunting series continued to drop even more Rebels references in Season 3. Most importantly, that season hinted at Thrawn already making moves to seize control of the Empire’s fallen ranks, which seems to greatly concern Ahsoka. As for Stephenson and Sakhno’s orange lightsaber-wielding adversaries in the trailer, your guess is as good as ours on those two.