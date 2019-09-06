Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump impression grew stale some 25 appearances ago, and yet there he was in the SNL season finale, singing a limp parody of “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen. Will he return for season 45, which premieres in a few weeks? Unclear, although Baldwin did recently say that he’s “so done” playing Trump. Then again, the 30 Rock star stated the same thing last year, but this time, Baldwin sounds definitively finished.

While guesting on Kevin Nealon’s YouTube series Hiking with Kevin, Baldwin said, “I think every time I did Trump after the first season — the first season everybody was high, they were in a lot of pain, they were confused.” Impersonating the president was “fun, fun, fun” in the beginning but as the seasons wore on, he would “hope a meteor hits this building and kills me because I don’t want to do this ever again. I hate this.”

Baldwin added that every time he thinks “people are sick of this, I’m sick on this, I don’t want to do it anymore,” he’ll go to a restaurant and “50 people say something” positive about his impression. “What I don’t like is, I don’t think it’s doing anything,” he said. “It’s not doing anything good or bad for him.”

You can watch the full episode of Hiking with Kevin below.

SNL returns on September 28 with host Woody Harrelson and musical guest Billie Eilish. Maybe Trump can impersonate the “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” singer. On second thought, forget I ever suggested that.

(Via Daily Beast)