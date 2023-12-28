With 2023 just days away from ending, there are a few TV shows that fans are hoping premiere sooner rather than later in 2024. One of those is All American: Homecoming season three , which along with All American , has earned a loyal fanbase over the years. These loyal fans can’t wait to dive into season three of the show, and while we’re still some time away from the premiere, here’s what we know about All American: Homecoming season three so far.

An official release date for All American: Homecoming season three remains unconfirmed, but The Hollywood Reporter previously said that CW hopes to kick off the new season in April 2024. The third season would premiere alongside season six of All American .

Yes! All American: Homecoming was renewed for a third season just a month after the season two finale aired on CW. “We are thrilled to bring All American: Homecoming and Superman & Lois back to The CW,” said CW Entertainment President Brad Schwartz according to Deadline . “These series are two of our strongest performers across our linear and digital platforms with some of the most passionate fanbases in all of television. We are grateful to our partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions for their continued collaboration, and we cannot wait to get started on the new seasons.”

All American: Homecoming Season 3: Who Is In It?

Things won’t be the same for All American: Homecoming season three regarding the cast. First, Peyton Alex Smith (who plays Damon Sims) and Kelly Jenrette (who plays Amara Patterson) will no longer be series regulars in season three. Despite this, it’s expected that Smith and Jenrette will have recurring roles in the new season. Lastly, it’s unknown what role Camille Hyde, who plays Thea Mays, will have in season three.

Outside of the aforementioned names, the main cast is expected to remain the same. That list includes:

Geffri Maya as Simone Hicks

Cory Hardrict as Coach Marcus Turner

Sylvester Powell as Jessie “J.R.” Raymond, Jr.

Mitchell Edwards as Cam Watkins

Netta Walker as Keisha McCalla

Rhoyle Ivy King as Nathaniel Hardin

The recurring cast goes as follows:

Peyton Alex Smith as Damon Sims

Kelly Jenrette as Amara Patterson

Leonard Roberts as President Zeke Allen

Tamberla Perry as Keena Sims (Damon’s mom)

Joe Holt as Jessie (J.R.’s father and Damon’s biological father)

Martin Bobb-Semple as Orlando ‘Lando’ Johnson

Blake Brewer as Nico Logan

All American: Homecoming Season 3 Plot: What’s It About?

CW has yet to confirm the plot for All American: Homecoming season three, but we can predict a few things that will happen based on how season two ended. Simone has to decide between Damon and Lando, and seeing as one of them isn’t a season regular going forward, we may have a hint as to who she picked. JR’s future with KEK is up in the air as he’s prepared to take the fall for the organization’s hazing allegations which have nothing to do with him. JR is aware that if he accepts the blame, he will be thrown out of the group rather than the chapter being shut down.

Lastly, we have Marcus and Amara who went public with their relationship, all for Marcus’ wife to return to the picture and pop up at their apartment. Her arrival shocked everyone and we can imagine that Amara among others will not be happy about her return. Co-showrunners Nkechi Okoro Carroll and Marqui Jackson explained this plot twist during a past interview with Deadline: